2 of 4 men charged in connection to Tupelo triple homicide take plea deals

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two of four men charged with capital murder in connection with a triple homicide in Tupelo in the summer of 2021 have taken plea deals.

Shamar Carroll, and Javion Clifton, both 19, were arrested in connection with the murders of 21-year-old Norahs Coleman, 21-year-old Jessica Pannell, and 22-year-old Robben Wilson. The victims were gunned down as they were attending a party on Maynard Street.

Carroll pled guilty to accessory after the fact to capital murder. Judge Kelly Mims sentenced Carroll to 20 years in prison, with five suspended. Clifton pled guilty to three counts of culpable negligent manslaughter.

Judge Mims sentenced Clifton to 20 years on each of the three counts of murder. The sentences are to be served consecutively. The sentences were suspended on counts two and three.

Carroll and Clifton have agreed to testify against the remaining two defendants, if necessary. 19-year-old Jaylen Antwan Wells and 20-year-old Taquon Arnez Garth are awaiting trial on capital murder charges.

