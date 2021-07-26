TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) -This weekend will go down as the deadliest in Tupelo for homicides, in recent memory. Police are investigating a triple homicide that happened late Saturday night.

The shooting happened at Meadowview and Maynard, while a street and house party was taking place. Within a few seconds, it was all over, and three young adults were shot. And while there were a lot of potential witnesses, police are finding it tough to get information.

“I plead with this community to help the police in all ways to help solve this horrendous crime,” said Interim police chief Jackie Clayton. He made that plea to the public as investigators are looking at evidence gathered on the scene, and talking with people who were at the party when gunfire erupted.

21-year-old Norrahs Coleman, 21-year-old Jessica Pannell, and 22-year-old Robben Wilson are the victims of the Saturday night shooting.

However, potential witnesses have been reluctant to share information, we are told because they may be scared of retaliation, or they don’t want to be labeled as a snitch.

“I would say to those individuals, it’s not snitching, or anything like that, this is where we come together as a community, support each other to bring justice to those families that are really hurting,” said District 16 Representative Rickey Thompson, who was at the news conference, along with the president of the local chapter of the NAACP. Their message was the same as the plea from the police.

“Somebody out there knows something, and we at Tupelo Police Department have a variety of resources to solve crimes, but the most important resource is the community itself,” said Deputy Chief Anthony Hill.

Tupelo police say they will follow all leads and want to stress that anyone providing information can remain anonymous.

Anyone with information on the triple homicide is asked to call the Tupelo Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Tupelo Police Dept. 662 841 6491

Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi 800-773-8477