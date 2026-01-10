Parkgate Pregnancy Clinic expands with help of Eight Days of Hope

Eight Days of Hope will oversee the construction project that will more than double the size for the pregnancy clinic

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – On a recent afternoon, Parkgate Pregnancy Clinic Executive Director Andrea Powell was sitting in on a meeting at Eight Days of Hope.

Parkgate Pregnancy Clinic is expanding and will build an 8000-square-foot facility. Eight Days of Hope has rebuilt homes destroyed by natural disasters for the past twenty years, with volunteers, and at no cost to the homeowners. The group will oversee the construction of Parkgate’s new headquarters, using its army of volunteers, along with hundreds of thousands of dollars of donated materials.

“You think about eight Days of Hope, they come in in crisis situations, providing hope. That is what we do at Parkgate, crisis situations providing the hope of Jesus,” Powell said.

“We have a great base here in Northeast Mississippi, with volunteers, churches, partners, and donors, and anytime we can link up with a ministry like Parkgate, we would be foolish not to do that,” said Steve Tybor, president of Eight Days of Hope.

Powell says since Roe versus Wade was overturned, and the authority to regulate or ban abortion was given to individual states, the number of expectant moms and Dads facing crisis pregnancies and the need for counseling has increased.

Land for the expansion was donated to Parkgate and is next door to the ministry’s current location.

“We will continue to use our current facility, so not only are we building a new facility, but we will use the current facility to reach Fathers. Dad is the number one influence on a decision for life. Now we will have two facilities, right next door. We can expand our counseling, teaching kitchen, maternity care, expansion for our baby closet, it is an exciting time at Parkgate,” Powell said.

And for Steve Tybor, the partnership is much more than a construction project.

“I’m passionate about this, I have five children, my wife and I, and all are adopted. I pray for those birth parents all the time and I give thanks to God that they chose life. I wouldn’t have five beautiful kids if a parent didn’t say yes, saying yes to life,” Tybor said.

Parkgate will need to raise about two million dollars to fund the expansion. Work will start this spring and it could be finished later this year, or by early 2027.

For information on how to help by volunteering or donating, please call 662 841 1517, or go to eightdaysofhope.com.

