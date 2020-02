COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Southern Half of Gardner Boulevard in Columbus was closed to through traffic until Saturday as city workers repair a sinkhole.

The road will be closed from Highway 182 to Maxwell Lane.

Southbound traffic coming from Waterworks Road will be diverted at Hemlock Street next to Cash and Carry Building Supply, and then routed down Browder.

Businesses will still be accessible to employees and customers but all through traffic is prohibited.