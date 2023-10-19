Part of Commerce Street in Tupelo to be closed for weekend

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Downtown Tupelo drivers take note. The portion of Commerce Street south of Main Street will be closed to all traffic for the next few days.

The closure is part of the city’s Main Street Safety Improvements Project.

Commerce Street will be closed beginning Friday, October 20, and will be closed at least until Monday, October 23.

Crews plan to have it reopened by Tuesday, October 24.

