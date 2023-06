Part of CR 520 in Lee County will be closed for bridge replacement

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Drivers in the Brewer and Shannon area of south Lee County need to plan ahead for a detour.

Part of County Road 520 will be closed beginning July 5.

Crews will be replacing the bridge located about nine-tenths of a mile west of Highway 6 on CR 520.

That section of the road will be closed until the bridge is replaced.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter