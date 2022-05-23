Part of highway 12 will be closed for construction Tuesday

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – If your travel plans include driving east on Highway 12 in Starkville on Tuesday, you may want to figure in a little extra time.

The southernmost, eastbound lane – if you’re traveling East toward campus, that’s the right lane – will be closed from Industrial Park Road to just past the new Triangle Crossing Shopping Center.

Workers will be making some improvements along the right of way.

The lane is expected to be closed from 8 AM to 5 PM. So, expect delays if you are traveling in that area.

That schedule may change depending on the weather.