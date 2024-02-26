Part of Natchez Trace Parkway experiences wildfire

The fire started in the early afternoon on Sunday, Feb. 25 at milepost 287, just north of Tupelo.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Part of Natchez Trace Parkway experienced a wildfire this afternoon at Pharr Mounds.

Parts of the area had to close but have now reopened.

The parkway says to expect lingering smoke on the parkway overnight, so use caution.

The situation is still under investigation.

