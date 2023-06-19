Partial Clearing Before More Rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We have some showers that are likely to start off early on your Monday morning, but should clear out just after lunchtime. There is a slight chance for a few isolated showers possible later through your Monday evening, but we should have mostly clear skies. Heading into your Tuesday, it looks to be mostly sunny skies with with temperatures in the upper 80s!

TODAY – Skies will be partly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain this morning. A few isolated showers move in early to begin this morning, but we will be clearing out around lunchtime today! Temperatures will quickly warm up into the upper 80s and reaching a high of 86 this afternoon!

TONIGHT – Heading into the overnight hours, more cloud coverage builds back into the area. Temperatures remain mild, reaching an overnight low of 67 tonight.

TOMORROW – Starting off your Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance for some isolated showers in the morning, but most of us will stay dry. Heading towards the afternoon, we will have mostly sunny skies! Temperatures are quickly warming up with lots of sunshine and we will be reaching a high of 87 tomorrow!

NEXT WEEK – More rain is in store for the rest of the work week, but it looks to be clearing out for the early part of your weekend!