TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Participants in the biggest fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi have been announced.

Ten participants in this year’s Dance Like the Stars were introduced in Tupelo earlier this week. The dancers are local celebrities and community leaders who are representing Tupelo, New Albany, Ripley, and Oxford.

Participants are required to fundraise and to also learn a ballroom dance routine, with a professional instructor. They will perform their dance during the event in August.

Money raised from the event helps the clubs make a positive impact on the lives of kids across the region.

“We’re building relationships and when we get to the point of trying to do the Dance Like the Stars event, we try and do that starting in May, the beginning of the year we do our annual campaign, and the Dance Like the Stars event, gives dancers a chance to introduce themselves and to the community, they are doing the asking, we do the thanking and we are very thankful and appreciative of everyone who gives.”

Dance Like the Stars takes place on August fifth at the Cadence Bank Arena.