We’re expecting a mix of sun and clouds through the day on Sunday before rain chances return through the week. We’ll get stuck in an unsettled weather pattern which will bring us chances for off-and-on showers and storms through Friday.

- Advertisement -

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a light northerly wind. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out, but most of us will remain dry.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds in the morning will lead to a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s before clouds build back in for the evening.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Calm and quiet. Temperatures will fall to near 60 by morning under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will remain light.

MONDAY: While most of the day looks dry, off-and-on rain showers are possible especially by the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low 80s by the afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: The best chances for showers and storms will come in the middle of the week as highs remain in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Rainfall totals will generally be anywhere from 1 to 2 inches.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Chances for rain diminish by the end of the week, but some showers are still possible by Friday. As of now, things look to clear up by Saturday as the rain exits the area. Temperatures will be a little cooler with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s.

Follow WCBI Weather on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram