Partners in Progress discuss goals and challenges in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The “Partners in Progress” group held its first meeting this morning to lay out some of the goals of the group, as well as start discussions on opportunities and challenges.

According to the chair of the group, Tom Velek, the group was started to bring together people from stakeholder groups engaged in the Park View Development and the Roger Short Soccer Complex.

One of the goals is to get in front of challenges the development will place on the complex and look at ways the complex can enhance the surrounding community.

CEO of the Burns Group, Nic Parish, said this meeting was a great first step to figure out what’s next for the area.

“This meeting was a great first step for us in figuring out what steps need to take place with the park, with the new development coming in, start talking about the flow of traffic, the parking, any kind of additional enhancements that can be done to the park or potential expansions to the park, any of those types of things just to make sure that this project works in partnership with existing facilities, and downtown and continues to encourage people being involved. People really believe in the project, and I think people believe this is the start of a great thing for Columbus,” said Parish.

He said 14 lots have already been sold out of 50.

Parish said the current plans will affect streets in the area of the soccer complex.

Parish hopes it brings more tax dollars to Columbus with additional property taxes, more activity in downtown, and more businesses.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.