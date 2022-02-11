Partnership Middle School planted 45 new trees for Arbor Day

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There is an old saying: The Best time to plant a tree is twenty years ago. The Second Best time to plant a tree is now.

Some Oktibbeha County students take that proverb to heart today.

In honor of Arbor Day, students from the Partnership Middle School planted 45 Loblolly Pines on the school’s campus.

They had some help from students in Mississippi State’s School of Forest Resources, who showed them the proper way to plant the trees.

Arbor Day is set aside to recognize the value of trees and what they contribute to our homes and landscape.

“It is these trees that grow and develop; they are going to stabilize this bank; they are going to filter water. They are going to provide shade and provide habitat for wildlife enriching this Partnership School campus,” said Wes Burger, Dean of College Forestry and Resources.

Forestry and Forest Products generated over 13 billion dollars in Mississippi last year.

About 5% of the state’s economic output.