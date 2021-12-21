Partnership Middle School students greeted with Christmas favorites

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Students at Partnership Middle School were greeted with sounds of season this morning.

As they rode through the carpool lane, members of the 7th grade and their teacher, Kathy Baker, played several Christmas favorites.

There was even a dancing Christmas tree. She had some fancy footwork to accompany “Joy to the World”, “Oh Come All Ye Faithful”, and “Jingle Bells.”

Today was the last day of class for the fall semester for students and teachers in the Starkville School District.