Passenger accused of grabbing wheel, causing car to crash in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man is accused of driving himself into a dangerous situation and it landed him a ride to jail.

Javion Mobley, 24, of Starkville, was charged with domestic violence – aggravated assault.

Starkville police said Mobley was the passenger in a vehicle on Thursday.

He’s allegedly was having an argument with the driver when he grabbed the steering wheel of the vehicle.

The car left Highway 12, went through a ditch and hit a vehicle in the parking lot of a business.

Mobley is out of jail on bond.