Rachel Naftel / AP

- Advertisement -

DENVER — A Delta Air Lines flight from Detroit to Denver was evacuated after passengers reported smoke in the cabin. Firefighters greeted flight 1854 when it landed at Denver International Airport shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Some stood on the plane’s wing during the evacuation, CBS Denver reports.

Passenger Rachel Naftel took pictures of the commotion Tuesday evening.

Scariest thing. After landing fumes through the vents and fire. Feeling faint and sick. Baby was last one out!!! Emergency evacuation. Scariest thing ever. Delta. #Delta #deltaairlines @Delta @DeltaNewsHub pic.twitter.com/oMmkpbhoqo — Rachel Naftel (@rachelnaftel) May 9, 2018

Naftel tweeted that fumes were coming through the vents.

@Delta what was I just breathing. What fumes just went crazy on my flight!? So dizzy. pic.twitter.com/ZuRupJUwgV — Rachel Naftel (@rachelnaftel) May 9, 2018

Airport spokeswoman Emily Williams says passengers reported smoke filled the cabin as the plane was taxiing to the gate.

She says no major injuries were reported from smoke inhalation, but CBS Denver reports airport officials say some passengers were injured during the evacuation.

Williams did not know how many people were on board or what kind of plane was involved.

Delta officials offered this statement:

After arrival in Denver and during taxi to the gate, Delta flight 1854 from Detroit to Denver stopped on a taxiway where customers deplaned via slides and over-wing exits due to an observance of smoke in the cabin. Airport response vehicles met the aircraft out of an abundance of caution and customers were transported to the terminal via buses. The safety of Delta’s customers and crew is our top priority and we apologize for the concern this situation has caused.