Pastor Andrew Brunson: “The problem is that I wasn’t interrogated” in Turkey

An American pastor detained in Turkey for two years is beginning to re-adjust to life back in the U.S. Pastor Andrew Brunson was charged with espionage and links to a terrorist organization in 2016. He denies any wrongdoing. A Turkish court sentenced him to prison Friday, but released him on time served. Brunson lived in Turkey for more than 20 years and oversaw a Presbyterian church. President Trump welcomed him to the White House over the weekend, just after his return. Pastor Brunson joins “CBS This Morning” with his wife, Norine, to discuss their experiences. He says he’s “one of the most hated people in Turkey” and he didn’t know for 18 months why he was in prison.