Pastor is a positive role model with daily bus route

Seventy eight year old Denvil Clark drives Monroe County School Bus as a way to help his community

MONROE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Every morning, Pastor Denvil Clark boards his bus for the ride from the Hamilton Attendance Center to the Vo Tech building in Becker.

Pastor Clark started his bus route when he was 50 and had retired from Civil service. He turns 79 this summer.

“I still do it because I enjoy helping my community, my school, and being an inspiration for the children. I try and be a role model for them,” Pastor Clark said.

Clark develops a rapport with each student and doesn’t let any get on the bus without a fist bump. In fact, during our interview, the pastor greeted the first passenger.

“They need to see smiles from others, they need to receive love from others, and because I am the bus driver, I like to come down to their level so they can see Jesus in me,” Clark said.

The bus-driving pastor also has help from his wife of sixty years, Verdie.

“I help him out, giving him encouraging words, sometimes I drive because we are a team,” Verdie said.

Their daughter Sonya is not only a teacher at Hamilton Attendance Center, but also follows in her parents’ footsteps and has a morning and afternoon bus route.

While her mom and dad dress alike, Sonya accessorizes her outfit with bus-themed earrings.

She says her parents encouraged her to get behind the wheel of the big yellow school bus, and she hasn’t regretted following their advice.

“It has just been my parents and watching them, want to be like them and I just thank God for these two as the best teachers and they help me even today, when I can’t drive, I call on them, they are always there,” Sonya said.

Pastor Clark makes it a point to exercise regularly, and keep in shape and said he plans on driving a bus as long as his health is good.

“I m grateful the Lord gives me the mind and ability to do what I do,” said Pastor Clark.

Pastor Clark renews his CDL License every two years and sometimes fills in for other bus drivers who are sick or if there’s a need for extra drivers.

