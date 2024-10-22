Patrick Wooten teaches Halloween safety to students in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -Richard Swartz and associates are helping the community stay safe this spooky season.

Children at Stokes-Beard Elementary got a Halloween safety rundown by Patrick Wooten and his friend McGruff, the crime dog.

Besides watching out for ghost, Wooten hit on key points like watching for cars, trick-or-treating with parents, and staying in well-lit areas.

Students were also reminded about which houses welcome trick-or-treaters and the importance of letting a guardian check the candy before eating it.

Richards Swartz and associates believes the best way to enjoy the season is to stay safe.

