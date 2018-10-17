Paul Ryan and Rep. Stefanik on deficit, tribal identity politics, and midterms

Americans will vote in the midterm elections in fewer than three weeks. The latest CBS News polling predicts if the elections were held today, Democrats would win 226 seats in the House. House Speaker Paul Ryan is not running for re-election but he is campaigning for fellow Republicans like New York Rep. Elise Stefanik. John Dickerson spoke to them about issues that matter to voters: tax cuts, bipartisanship, the deficit, and President Trump.