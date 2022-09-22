“Pause for Paws” fuzz therapy on MUW’s campus

MISSISSIPPI UNIVERSITY FOR WOMEN, Miss. (WCBI)- Mid-terms can be stressful for college students, so Columbus Lowndes Humane Society offered fuzz therapy on the W campus.

Mississippi University for Women and the humane society partnered for a “Pause for Paws” event, where students got to play with a dozen puppies at the Bryan Green Gazeebo Thursday morning.

The idea behind the event is for people to unwind and relieve the stress they may be feeling by enjoying playtime with these sweet furry friends.

Organizers say the event was therapeutic for the pups too.

“It’s really good for our dogs to get out of the shelter,” said Brandy Johnson from the Columbus-Lowndes Humane Society. “The shelter is loud, has a lot of smells, and a lot of activities, and they really never get a break unless we get them out of that environment. We find that getting them out and socializing at events like this and other outreach projects really affects their mental health.”

MUW’s Women’s Psi Chi Internation Honors Society along with its Psychology Club helped organize the event.

A raffle was held at the event to financially support professional development for students.