Pay Day: Player Scores $50,000 Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A Mississippi Match 5 player hit the jackpot for the Tuesday, June 13, drawing for $50,000 just days after the Saturday, June 10, jackpot of $143,484.92 was hit.

The winning ticket was purchased from Shell on Holly Bush Road in Brandon. The winning numbers drawn were 9-13-19-27-32. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize, which must be done at MLC headquarters in Flowood. The jackpot for the Thursday, June 15, drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s jackpot for Powerball® is up to an estimated $340 million with an estimated cash value of $175.5 million. The jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions® drawing is an estimated $281 million with an estimated cash value of $145.2 million.

Summer of Fun 2023

The fourth drawing in the Summer of Fun promotion occurred Monday, June 12, yielding a first place $15,000 winner from Macon; second place $8,000 winner from Blue Springs; third place $4,000 winner from Wesson, and fourth place Yeti cooler winner from Flora. The next drawing for Summer of Fun is Monday, June 19. Entry forms may be accessed by scanning Summer of Fun QR codes at lottery play centers, lottery retailer in-store checkout screens, or in Mississippi Lottery TV commercials. Lottery Insiders will receive access to a special entry link by email each week. Sign up to become a Lottery Insider here. Read the complete rules here.

NASCAR-Powerball® Playoff

The NASCAR-Powerball® Playoff promotion has been a success with Mississippi Lottery Insiders. The next drawing will occur June 21, where four Insiders have a chance to win $2,500, an opportunity to attend the special drawing broadcast live from the Phoenix Raceway during NASCAR Championship Weekend, Nov. 3-5, and potentially win a $1 million prize. Click here for more information. The final drawing occurs Wednesday, July 5.

2nd Chance Promotional Drawing

The next 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing for 10 scratch-off games will occur on Monday, June 26. Players have until Thursday, June 22, to enter their non-winning tickets to qualify. Check the Mississippi Lottery Corporation’s 2nd Chance website for further details after the drawing has occurred. All winners for these promotions will be contacted via certified letter.

