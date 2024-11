Pay for Jurors set to increase in Lowndes Co.

scales trial jury court crime law

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Juries are an important part of the justice system and is an important civic duty.

Jurors in Lowndes County will receive more money to serve.

Pay will now be $40/day, plus mileage.

That’s an increase from $25 and mileage.

This change was in the budget for this fiscal year.

Lowndes County supervisors approved the move on November 4.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X