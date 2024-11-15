Pay raise given to Lowndes Co. employees, with exceptions

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County supervisors gave county employees a pay raise this year, with a few exceptions.

At the November 15 board meeting, county leaders decided to go back to the drawing board to ensure everyone would receive an increase.

When the 75 cent pay hike was approved earlier this year it did not include retirees who still work for the county or regular part-time workers.

About 16 retirees would receive what could be a one-time benefit to equalize pay across the county.

Supervisors said it will not be a big impact on the budget.

“It is important for the county to recruit and retain very good employees and we as the board of supervisors and our board have an obligation to treat them without my respect and to find ways that we can appreciate them all we can,” said Lowndes County District 2 Supervisor and Board President Trip Hairston.

A final count on pay and the number of part-time employees eligible for the pay raise will be presented at the next board meeting.

