Peach Bowl preview: Ole Miss looking to secure first eleven win season

WATCH: Ole Miss is set to take on Penn State in the Peach Bowl. A win would cement this year’s team in Ole Miss history, as the only group to win 11 games in a single season. It won’t be easy, Penn State has one of the best defenses in the country allowing just 11 points per game. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 11 AM on ESPN.