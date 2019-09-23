Pence takes first-ever motorcade on Mackinac Island
The island has prohibited vehicles since 1898 except for snowmobiles, emergency and service vehicles
- Advertisement -
47M ago
Back surgery saved him from paralysis. Then the bills arrived: over $650,000
Frank Esposito, a tool and die maker from Long Island, New York, drained $49,000 from his retirement account and still owes over $220,000
2H ago
Florida cop arrests 6 and 8 year old kids and is suspended
Dennis Turner arrested them at their Orlando schools on unrelated misdemeanor charges and could be in hot water himself
2H ago
Marine missing from Calif. base found safe at Texas rest area
Lance Corporal Job Wallace was on what was supposed to be a three-day leave from Camp Pendleton and was seen in area of his family’s suburban Phoenix home
3H ago
2020 Sunday Trail Markers: The state of play in Iowa
A new poll found that only 20% of likely Democratic caucus goers said their mind is made up for who they plan to support
11H ago