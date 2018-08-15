Penn Jillette talks Trump tapes

Magician and former “Celebrity Apprentice” star Penn Jillette said in an interview with Vulture that President Trump would “say racially insensitive things that made me uncomfortable” when they were on the show together. Jillette made the comments after Omarosa Manigault Newman claimed that a tape exists of Mr. Trump saying the N-word.

When asked if Apprentice producer Mark Burnett has tapes of Mr. Trump saying “damaging things,” Jillette said yes.

“Yeah, I was in the room,” Jillette said.

While stopping short of recounting what Mr. Trump specifically said, Jillette also asserted that Mr. Trump made inappropriate comments about women. “He would ask one cast member if he’d rather have sex with this woman or that woman,”Jillette said.

However, Jillette said that he would not share his recollection of the racially insensitive remarks Mr. Trump allegedly made, calling himself an “unreliable narrator.”

“I can emotionally tell you things that happened racially, sexually, and that showed stupidity and lack of compassion when I was in the room with Donald Trump and I guarantee you that I will get details wrong,” said Jillette.

Mr. Trump tweeted Monday night that Burnett had called him and assured him there were no tapes of the president using that word.

Jillette also said that it might be “unfair” to release the tapes of Mr. Trump.

“I want those tapes to be used against him, but it might be unfair,” he said. “Context is really tricky.”

Omarosa tweeted an article in The Hollywood Reporter discussing the Jillette interview on Tuesday.