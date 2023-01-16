People gather for march honoring MLK Day in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Several folks gathered in West Point to march in honor of MLK Day.

Participants began their route on Dr. Martin Luther King Street and walked more than a mile to the former Mary Holmes Community College.

Alice Jones participated in the march and said that today would not be the same without the civil rights leader.

“I like to support Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. I don’t believe in staying at home. I like to come out because he did so many great things for us in the past so I like to honor him today,” said Jane Scott, Food Pantry President.

The community continued its celebrations with a program at the former college.

