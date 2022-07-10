People gather in Tupelo to protest Roe v Wade overturn

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Thousands are participating in rallies nationwide, calling on the Biden administration to further protect women’s reproductive rights.

Here at home, Indivisible Northeast Mississippi hosted a rally in Tupelo following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade two weeks ago.

Signs, banners, and chants filled downtown Tupelo Saturday afternoon.

Indivisible Northeast Mississippi hosted a sidewalk rally to denounce the Supreme court’s decision to overturn abortion rights.

Protestors like Hannah Maharrey said the SCOTUS decision leaves many Mississippians concerned about what’s next…

“I care about health care and I care about women and their choice about their own body and I don’t think anyone has the right to take that choice away from them,” said Maharrey.

Maharrey says she’s simply standing up for her rights…

And she’s not alone—Dozens attended We Won’t Go Back! Rally for Reproductive Rights in Tupelo.

“There are people that we’ve never met before and now we know that we have a shared perspective and they have like minds and we can get them more involved in the programs and events that we have and whatever we can do to grow our community and have a safe space to share our beliefs and our perspectives. That’s the best outcome of today,” said Maharrey.

Participants say the ruling eliminates a 50-year-old constitutional right that safeguards women’s freedom.

“I am shocked and thrilled. this clearly is an issue that gets the heart of young women and you will see there are a lot of women of reproductive age here and that’s who we need to energize to get out the vote because voting is what will fix this. this denies reproductive health care to women and criminalizes health care which should be a private concern between a woman and her doctor, ” said a protestor.

And they plan to continue to protest —until they are heard.

“It’s a fundamental right for females and you’ve basically dismissed us and it’s wrong and puts us as second-class citizens,” said a protestor.

Invisible Northeast Mississippi also has weekly Zoom meetings on Tuesday at noon.