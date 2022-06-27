People in the community come together for 16th annual celebration

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Veterans and other supporters filled Barnes Crossing Mall today in Tupelo to support the 16th annual 7 days of Troops.

Founder of the event and marine corp veteran Scott Burns spends 7 days camping in Barnes Crossing Mall Food Court in tupelo to raise money for veterans in need.

“As a marine corp veteran I was sitting at home trying to decide what I wanted to do with the rest of my life and I couldn’t still be in the military but I wanted to still give so I decided to do one event that would help buy calling cards to send overseas and that was 16 years ago,” said Burns.

Over those 16 years, burns have donated to several nonprofit groups and have raised up to 250 thousand dollars.

This year, Burns and his team decided to switch up the fundraiser a bit and help a veteran in the community.

“So this year we decided we wanted to give all-terrain track wheelchair to a veteran and what we did this year just from sponsor dollars already we’ve raised enough money to purchase one of the 16 thousand dollar track chairs and we are going to surprise a veteran with it at the food court today,” said Burns

Bill Clevland is a friend of the recipient…he says he can’t wait for him to see his special gift.

“This means so much to him we use to go hunting together and his MS has taken away his muscles and he hasn’t been able to do that,” said Clevland.

And Clevland said now this could change his life for the better.

“he still tries to dove hunt with us but every year it becomes more complicated and he has actually been inside his house because his wheelchair that he has, he can’t get out in his yard or give him any mobility outside the house and so this will make all the difference,” said Clevland.

If you would like to donate or enter a raffle this week you can go to 7daysforthetroops.com