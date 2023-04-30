People in West Point lined up for an annual walk in support of blood disease

West Point, Miss. (WCBI)- People in West Point lined up to run for a good cause. The Progressive Foundation held its 4th annual 5K to benefit Sickle Cell awareness.

Runners and some walkers wore their favorite sports paraphernalia to team up against the blood disease. Board Member, James T. Stewart Sr. said it’s important to bring awareness because many in his community are affected.

“It’s very important because so many people are affected by it and the majority of people that are affected by sickle cell happen to be African American unfortunately and the second group, the next largest affected by sickle cell is the Hispanic community. Something like 1 in 5 are affected and many babies born in those ethnicities are victims of sickle cell,” said Stewart.

Proceeds from the race will go to the Mississippi Chapter of Sickle Cell