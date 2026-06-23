People Pro HR Solutions Misty McCraw talks trends affecting businesses to Columbus community leaders

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The business world is constantly evolving, and that includes how companies hire, train, and retain employees.

Many employers still handle their human resources in-house, but a growing number are turning to outside firms.

Misty McCraw of People Pro HR Solutions talked with Columbus business and community leaders today about some of the trends affecting businesses.

Not surprisingly, Artificial Intelligence came up. McCraw says AI is here, and it’s not going away, so companies need to have policies and procedures in place to guide employee use and to keep proprietary information from going to the wrong places.

She says compliance is a constantly changing area of HR, and employers need to keep their companies and themselves current.

McCraw says manager training is an often-overlooked area, but it is vital to keep small issues from becoming bigger problems.

“How are our managers exiting with employees? How are they documenting things that are going on? How are they responding to issues that are happening? Because, at the end of the day, your managers are the first line of defense in the workplace before it even gets to HR. So, we need to make sure our managers have a strong toolkit behind them that can help set them up for success when it comes to dealing with their team,” said Misty.

McCraw also says companies should make sure to review their handbooks on a regular basis and update them as necessary, and think of them as living documents.

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