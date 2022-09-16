Performance Marine partnered with Miss. Lottery to host Summer of Promos

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – All summer long Performance Marine in Columbus partnered with the Mississippi Lottery to host a Summer of Promotions.

People that entered into the drawing had the chance to win prizes from grills, gift cards, and even a $25,000 cash prize.

The biggest prize for their Summer of Promotions was a 2022 Tracker 175 Bass Boat.

Ladaysha Thomas was the Grand Prize Winner, and she says that she can’t wait to hop in and share the prize with her family.

“My husband loves to fish and I told him I would get out there with him so this is my opportunity now to get on the water and do some fishing. My kids are so excited, and they hate that they are at school today because they wanted to see the boat but they will see it when they get out of school today,” said Thomas.

If you are interested in winning a prize it isn’t too late. Performance Marines is starting another raffle and it’s free to enter the raffle.