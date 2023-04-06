Periods of heavy rain continue

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI – A soggy pattern continues the next few days, drying out by Easter Sunday.

THURSDAY: Mainly steady rain with locally heavy pockets stays likely much of the day as a front stalls across the area. This stalled front will create quite a temperature spread, ranging from the 50s northwest of the Trace to upper 60s/70s southeast into west Alabama. Rain is expected to continue at times Thursday night with a few rumbles possible.

FRIDAY: More rain is on the way, becoming locally heavy at times. Temperatures will stay steady in the 60s.

WEEKEND: Showers are likely to continue into Saturday, but the coverage should be less widespread. Dry weather finally returns Sunday, just in time for all the Easter fun!

NEXT WEEK: Dry weather looks to continue to start the week. Highs will be in the lower 70s with overnight lows in the upper 40s – fantastic for mid April. Some models indicate a cut-off low forming by mid-week, which could reintroduce clouds and even a few showers Wednesday.