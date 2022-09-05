Periods of Wet Weather Continue

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Daily rain chances stay in the forecast throughout the week.

TONIGHT: Hope you had a great Labor Day holiday and weekend! Isolated showers are possible early this evening, but we’ll start to dry out overnight. We should be dry for the most part under mostly cloudy skies. Low near 70° with calm winds.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers are likely throughout the day. A rumble of thunder is possible as well. Rain may be heavy if you find yourself under one of these small downpours. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, but a peak of sunshine is possible. High near 86°. Chance of rain: 50%.

WEDNESDAY: More of the same. Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms. High near 86°. Chance of rain: 50%.

REST OF THE WEEK: Rain chances decrease slightly on Thursday. Showers and storms are still possible, but they will likely be less numerous in coverage. Rain chances ramp back up after Thursday. Skies will likely be overcast with occasional rain/storms on Friday and Saturday. The good news is, rain and cloud cover will keep high temperatures near 80°. Hang in there! We’ll get a break from the rain eventually…

Have a great night!