Perry Named Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Finalist

SPRINGFIELD, Ma. (MSU Athletics) – Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry was named one of five finalists for the prestigious Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award announced Thursday by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Perry is joined by Yoeli Childs (BYU), Jalen Smith (Maryland), Killian Tillie (Gonzaga) and Obi Toppin (Dayton).

The Malone Award is one of five honors presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The “Naismith Starting Five” awards which began during the 2014-15 season include the Bob Cousy, Jerry West, Julius Erving, Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar awards.

Perry is the first player in program history to secure a top 5 finalist spot for a “Naismith Starting Five” honor. Quinndary Weatherspoon was a top 10 finalist for the 2019 Jerry West Shooting Guard award.

Perry, a SEC Player of the Year candidate, Bailey Howell Trophy finalist and Naismith National Player of the Week for 02/03, is the only player in the league to be ranked among the league’s top 10 in points (17.2 – 6th), rebounds (9.9 – 1st) and blocks (1.2 – 9th). He has piled up all 10 of his 20-point performances where the Bulldogs have posted an 8-2 record since 12/30.

Perry recently became the 17th player in program history to reach 500 points during a season at South Carolina on 03/03. He joined Jim Ashmore (1954-55), Howell (1956-57), Rickey Brown (1976-77), Jeff Malone (1980-81), Mario Austin (2001-02) and Jamont Gordon (2006-07) as the only players in MSU history to accomplish the feat during their sophomore season or earlier. The Thomasville, Georgia native made it three consecutive seasons where the Bulldogs had at least one 500-point scorer.

Perry has secured a SEC-leading 16 double-doubles this season highlighted by 12 double-doubles over his last 20 games since 12/22. Eight of those 12 double-doubles have been of the 20-points, 10-rebound variety. The 16 double-doubles are fourth among Power 5 players this season and is tied for fifth most by a MSU player with Lawrence Roberts (2003-04) since the 1972-73 season. Perry’s eight 20-10 games also are fourth among Power 5 players this season and tied for third with Arnett Moultrie (2011-12) also dating back to 1972-73.

Perry’s 25 career double-doubles are tops among SEC active players and the most for a MSU player during their freshman and sophomore seasons since 1972-73 when freshmen became eligible to play. The previous mark was 23 double-doubles held by Rickey Brown during the 1976-77 and 1977-78 seasons.

The winner of the 2020 Karl Malone Award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy’s in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, April 10, 2020, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional information about the telecast will be released by ESPN in the coming weeks.

Previous winners of the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award include Zion Williamson (Duke, 2019), Deandre Ayton (Arizona, 2018), Johnathan Motley (Baylor, 2017), Georges Niang (Iowa State, 2016) and Montrezl Harrell (Louisville, 2015).

Mississippi State turns its attention to “Senior Night” and a matchup with in-state rival Ole Miss to finish off the regular season. Saturday’s tip time is set for 5:30 p.m. CT from Humphrey Coliseum. The game will be televised by the SEC Network and carried online courtesy of the Watch ESPN platform.