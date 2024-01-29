Person hit by vehicle on Hwy 45 in Tupelo

Around 9:00PM Tupelo Police Officers responded to the area of Hwy 45 near Eason Blvd.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A person was hit by a vehicle on Hwy 45 in Tupelo. Around 9:00 p.m. Tupelo Police Officers responded to the area of Hwy 45 near Eason Blvd.

Once there, officers located a deceased male.

The driver and vehicle, which was possibly a black Toyota Camry with a Chickasaw County tag, have not been located.

This collision is under investigation and more information will be released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TPD at 662-841-6491, tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov or Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X