Person-of-interest named in officer involved shooting in Tishomingo County

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop in Tishomingo County leads to an exchange of gunfire between officers and a driver.

Now, law enforcement has named a person-of-interest in the case.

Brian Turner, roughly 45, is sought for questioning.

According to Sheriff John Daugherty, the officer involved shooting happened in the County Road 35 area around 9:30 Thursday night.

Officers pulled over a black Dodge single-cab pickup when the driver pointed an assault rifle at them and began firing.

Several bullets struck the Belmont Police patrol vehicle.

The officers returned fire, hitting the pickup but the suspect drove off.

The driver is a white male in his late 30s, early 40s.

His truck has damage to the passenger side and back.

Sheriff Daugherty says if you see a black dodge meeting that description, call local law enforcement or 911.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is taking over the investigation.