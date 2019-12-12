Pete Buttigieg meets Lizzo and says he's “100% that nominee”

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg may have come up with a new campaign slogan in “CBS This Morning’s” Green Room Thursday, where he met Grammy-nominated singer Lizzo.

The two were teasing their live interviews on the show with “CBS This Morning” co-hosts Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil.

“Have you had any DNA tests lately?” King asked Buttigieg, referencing a line from Lizzo’s song “Truth Hurts.”

“Yes, and I am 100% that nominee to lead the way into the future,” he said to laughter from the room.

Lizzo almost cut off the South Bend mayor, expecting him to repeat the actual line in her song, which is: “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that b****.”

King also asked both Buttigieg and Lizzo, who was named Entertainer of the Year by Time Magazine, to describe themselves in three words.

“Standing near Lizzo, right now,” Buttigieg said.

“Glamorous, talented and booty-ful,” Lizzo said.

Buttigieg later spoke with the hosts about how he hopes to earn the trust of black voters, what it takes to beat President Donald Trump in 2020 and why he can’t promise to forgive all student debt.

Lizzo responded to criticism over her revealing thong outfit at Sunday’s Lakers-Timberwolves game in Los Angeles and spoke about why she considered leaving music in the past.