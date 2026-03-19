Pete Hegseth says “largest strike package yet” coming today in Iran war

(CBS NEWS) – According to CBS, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Thursday that there will be the “largest strike package yet” in the Iran war after Israel struck an Iranian gas field and Iran retaliated across the region.

Hegseth said that the U.S. has struck more than 7,000 targets across Iran, including to its military infrastructure. Hegseth said Thursday will have the “largest strike package yet, just like yesterday was.”

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the Pentagon is asking for an additional $200 billion for the war. Hegseth did not directly confirm that number, but said “it takes money to kill bad guys.”

“We’re going back to Congress and our folks there to ensure that we’re properly funded for what’s been done, for what we have to in the future,” Hegseth said.

Amid Iran’s missile launches across the Gulf, Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine said that Iran “came into this fight with a lot of weapons,” but the U.S. has developed “layered defenses throughout the region.”

Caine and Hegseth stressed that the U.S. will continue to strike Iran’s industrial base.

Caine said that the military dropped 5,000-pound penetrator weapons into underground storage facilities that stored coastal defense cruise weapons and other support equipment. Caine also said the U.S. is “penetrating deeper into Iranian airspace to hunt and kill.”

Iran on Wednesday struck Qatar’s Ras Laffan, the world’s largest liquefied natural gas terminal, and Israel struck Iran’s South Pars gas field, which is shared with Qatar. Reuters reported Thursday that U.S. crude futures rose above $97 per barrel, while natural gas was up 3% and Brent crude futures rose to $111.87 a barrel, up 4% on the day.

President Trump said in a social media post overnight that the U.S. “knew nothing about” Israel’s decision to “violently” attack the South Pars gas field. Mr. Trump continued that there will be “NO MORE ATTACKS” by Israel on South Pars, unless Iran attacks Qatar. In that case, the U.S. will “massively blow up” all of South Pars, Mr. Trump said.

When asked about Israel’s strike and Mr. Trump’s comments that he didn’t want to hit Iran’s oil infrastructure, Hegseth said, “We hold the cards.”

Hegseth insisted at the top of the news conference that Operation Epic Fury, the administration’s name for the ongoing mission in Iran, is not a “endless abyss or a forever war or quagmire.”

“Hear it from me, one of hundreds of thousands who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan, who watched previous foolish politicians like Bush, Obama and Biden squander credibility,” Hegseth said. “This is not those wars.”

Despite U.S. and Israeli strikes against senior Iranian leaders, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said at a Senate hearing Wednesday the regime “appears to be intact,” although “largely degraded.”

Mr. Trump suggested Wednesday that other countries should “be responsible” for the Strait of Hormuz, after some nations rejected his demands that they help reopen the waterway. The strait has effectively been closed to the U.S. and its allies, causing higher oil prices — and higher gas prices at the pump. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said allies were discussing the “best way” to reopen the waterway, and U.K. military planners are working with the U.S. to develop some options.

Meanwhile, the FBI is investigating former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent in connection with alleged leaks of classified information, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the matter told CBS News. Kent resigned earlier this week over the Trump administration’s handling of the war with Iran. The probe began before Kent resigned, sources told CBS News.

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