Peter’s Rock Church handed out over 200 Turkeys to community members

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s a holiday tradition.

The congregation at Peter’s Rock Family Worship Center Church of God in Christ in Starkville handed out more than 200 turkeys to people in the community.

The drive-through giveaway was open to the public. One turkey was permitted per household.

The congregation gave away the turkeys in just over an hour.

Event Coordinator Cheryl Young said this is part of the mission of the church.

“I consider the community is us and we are the community, so especially during this time of the pandemic, we feel like if we are able to help someone even if it’s one person, that’s what we are going to do,” said Cheryl Young.

The congregation has been serving Thanksgiving dinner at the church or giving away turkeys since 1996.