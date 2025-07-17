Columbus man’s family seeks answers after officer-involved collision

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The family of the man injured in a collision with a Columbus police officer is asking for answers.

They claim 32-year-old Devion Bankhead pulled over at a stop sign to allow the police car to go by.

Family members said that as the police vehicle approached the railroad tracks, just before 22nd Street, it lost control and there was a head-on crash.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said this is an ongoing investigation with his agency. Deputies talked to witnesses at the scene.

Reports, at this time, indicate Bankhead’s vehicle was entering the College and 22nd Street intersection.

The family spokesperson said Bankhead is on life support in a Jackson hospital after suffering a broken neck and a brain bleed.

A ticket was issued to Bankhead for driving without a license.

The family has asked for an apology after what they describe as a lack of empathy from law enforcement.

