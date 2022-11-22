Peter’s Rock Family Worship Center hosts Thanksgiving service

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It happens every year. The congregation at Peter’s Rock Family Worship Center in Starkville gives turkeys to members of the community.

Their annual community Thanksgiving Day service and free turkey giveaway are set for Wednesday at 10 a.m.

This event will open with a Worship Service. Following the service, congregation members will give turkeys to those who need them.

Peter’s Rock is located at 223 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Starkville.

