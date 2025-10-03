Peterson named MSU biochemistry, nutrition and health promotion department head

STARKVILLE, Miss.—According to an MSU Press Release, Daniel Peterson has been named head of Mississippi State’s Department of Biochemistry, Nutrition and Health Promotion.

The department is home to three undergraduate programs, five master’s and four doctoral programs. These programs include 32 concentrations and a post-bachelor dietic internship. The department houses nearly 40 faculty members and serves approximately 600 undergraduates and 50 graduate students.

“Dr. Peterson is a proven leader, having served in numerous administrative positions within the university and serving the department in the role of interim head since 2023,” said Scott Willard, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences dean and Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station director. “I’m confident in his ability to lead the Department of Biochemistry, Nutrition and Health Promotion, which is at the forefront of advancing health and science for a healthier Mississippi.”

Angus Catchot, Director of the MSU Extension Service, said Peterson was an ideal fit as department head to help oversee the department’s many extension efforts.

“Our Extension faculty and staff are making a real difference in Mississippi, helping residents improve their health through nutrition and exercise,” Catchot said. “With Dr. Peterson’s leadership, these efforts will continue to expand as we work together for a stronger Mississippi.”

Peterson said his vision is to continue to position the department as a hub for human health.

“Our programs span biochemistry, nutrition, health promotion and food science, all united by a focus on health,” Peterson said. “Most of our biochemistry undergraduates pursue pre-professional tracks in medicine, pharmacy and optometry. It makes sense that students pursing health-focused careers study in a department where health is the common thread.

“The recent reorganization of the department created new opportunities for interdisciplinary work,” he continued. “I find it invigorating to support our faculty, mentor students and help our Extension personnel strengthen outcomes for all Mississippians.”

A W.L. Giles Distinguished Professor since 2020, Peterson joined the university in 2002 as a faculty member in plant and soil sciences and later directed the university’s Institute for Genomics, Biocomputing and Biotechnology for 13 years. He has coauthored more than 100 peer-reviewed publications and secured more than $48 million in research funding as a principal or co-principal investigator. He holds a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences and both a master’s and doctoral degree in botany, all from Colorado State University.

