Pharmacy Week: How pharmacies play vital role in healthcare

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The third week of October is recognized as Pharmacy Week.

The goal is to spotlight pharmacists and pharmacy technician’s vital role in the healthcare field.

Most times healthcare doesn’t end when you leave the doctor’s office.

For many, the next step to feeling better is taking a prescription to the pharmacy.

Pharmacies not only prepare, dispense, and manage medications, but pharmacists and pharmacy technicians work as liaisons with insurance companies.

Local pharmacist Robert White said insurance has changed remarkably over the last 10 years.

“Particularly over the last two or three years, premiums have gone up, and co-pays have gone up. If you are dealing with Medicare, we have the donut hole. We start off with very high co-pays. And then they drop down and go back up. And patients get really confused as to why they are having to pay so much for copays and then other times they will have a copay of zero,” White said.

Many pharmacies across the state are put under a lot of stress because of high prescription quotas and shortages of staff.

Working as a pharmacist at an independent pharmacy, Mary Anna Ford said she is able to extend her care to patients.

“With your independent pharmacies, you have an advantage. Many times because we may have a niche that a chain pharmacy can’t fulfill,” Ford said.

Both Ford and White said that it takes everyone working together to care for customers and that pharmacy techs are the backbone of their daily operations.

“Could not live without them…gosh they are the lifeblood. from answering the phone, counting medications, pouring liquids, customer care, and communicating with patients. They are our right-hand people,” White said.

“Many times they are the first person you see when you walk through the doors and I know that our techs are always so friendly and greet everyone with a smile and that’s the first face you see,” Ford said.

Many pharmacies operate six to seven days a week.

