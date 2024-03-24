Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity host basketball tournament

The Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity at Mississippi State University held its third annual Greek basketball tournament to raise money for the Brickfire Mentoring Program.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – While March Madness is underway, there was a basketball tournament in Starkville for good cause.

This is an afterschool program that allows MSU students to mentor kids.

The fraternity was able to host the tournament through sponsors within the community.

The Chapter Corresponding Secretary, Noah George, said besides the basketball tournament, they always want to ensure their involvement within the Brickfire Mentoring Program.

“We are just really thankful we have a lot of guys that work in Brickfire including the current treasurer then a lot of mentors,” George said. “It is just a blessing to be out there with those kids to mentor them, just be with them, and show them care and love so that’s why we do this. That’s why we put it on and that’s why we raise the money we do and it just all goes to them to get a better experience in Brickfire.”

Each team that participated paid a certain amount to enter the tournament.

There were raffle tickets and snow cones.

