Philip Roth, the novelist who won virtually every prize short of the Nobel and became the post-World War II American voice chronicling Jewish-American life, family, politics and male sexual desire, has died. He was 85.

His death was confirmed by his literary agent, Andrew Wylie, late Tuesday. Roth died of congestive heart failure at 10:30 Tuesday evening, Wylie said via email.

His 1998 novel “American Pastoral” won the Pulitzer Prize.

This is a developing story and will be updated.