OKTIBBEHA, Miss. (WCBI) – Scammers are starting to use the names of law enforcement in their scheme.

Oktibbeha County investigators said a scammer started making Monday today using the name of employees.

The crooks told callers they had a warrant for their arrest and they needed to send money.

Law enforcement does not make calls about warrants, they will come knock on your door, and only courts collect money.

The best thing you can do is hang up on the scammer.