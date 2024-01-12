Pickens Academy names Kyle Fuller head football coach, AD

Pickens Academy named former Tuscaloosa Academy offensive coordinator Kyle Fuller as its next head football coach and athletic director Thursday.

Fuller has been with the Knights for the past three seasons and this year his offense led the state in passing yards with 3,941.

Before that stint, he was the running backs coach, special teams coordinator and recruiting coordinator for Faulkner University. Fuller graduated from Pickens Academy in 2004.

“Being an alumni, I am humbled and honored to be named the next Athletic Director and Head Football Coach here at Pickens Academy,” Fuller said. “I want to thank Mr. Moore and the Board of Trustees for this opportunity. Through love, hard work, and dedication, I hope to instill the same vital character qualities I learned from Lynn and Lane Wright into this generation of Pirates.”