Pickens co. correctional officer charged with 16 counts of sexual abuse

PICKENS COUNTY,Ala. (WCBI)- A Pickens County correctional officer has been charged with 16 counts of custodial sexual abuse.

In Alabama, WUVA 23 reported that the investigation found evidence of sexual conduct between a 28-year-old Pickens County Jail employee Marquita Booker, of Pickensville, and an inmate being housed at the jail.

Booker was charged Friday afternoon and is being held at the Lamar County Jail awaiting bond.

“Investigators with my office were made aware of the allegations concerning Ms. Brooks earlier

this week. An investigation ultimately led to my office seeking warrants and arresting her Friday

afternoon,” said District Attorney Andy Hamlin.

“We will carefully review all findings from this ongoing investigation and take further action if

necessary,” said Hamlin.

Booker, who was hired four months ago, is no longer employed by the Sheriff’s Office.